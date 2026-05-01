New York Tick Season Off To Worst Start In Nearly 10 Years

Tick season is already hitting the Hudson Valley and Empire State hard, and experts say it’s worse than it’s been in years.

The CDC is now saying it's worse than it's been in nearly 10 years!

Tick Bites Are Sending More People To The ER Than Any Time In Nearly A Decade

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According to the CDC's Tick Bite Tracker, emergency room visits for tick bites are now at their highest level since 2017. In April alone, 96 out of every 100,000 ER visits were for tick bites, three times the number recorded in March.

The Northeast and Midwest are the most impacted regions in the country right now. Local leaders tell Hudson Valley Post that tick season is already greatly impacting the region. Typical tick season doesn't peak until the summer.

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Local health leaders warn us that the smallest ticks, which are hardest to detect, are responsible for most tick‑borne diseases. These are the ticks that are hardest to spot on your skin.

Ticks Can Carry Many Diseases

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These ticks can carry several diseases.

Lyme disease is the most well-known, but ticks in this region can also transmit Rocky Mountain spotted fever and something called alpha-gal syndrome, a condition that can trigger a serious allergy to red meat.

All three can cause significant, lasting health problems if not caught and treated early.

CDC: How To Avoid Tick Bites

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The CDC says you can protect yourself by wearing EPA-registered insect repellent when you're outside. Consider permethrin-treated clothing if you're spending time in wooded or grassy areas. Do a full tick check on yourself, your kids, and your pets when you come back inside. And if you find an attached tick, remove it immediately.

Removing a tick within 24 hours significantly reduces the risk of Lyme disease transmission.

"Tick season is here and these tiny biters can make you seriously sick," CDC epidemiologist and Lyme disease expert Dr. Alison Hinckley said. "These simple steps can go a long way in protecting you and your family from diseases spread by ticks."

If you develop a rash or a fever in the days or weeks after a bite, or after spending time in a tick-prone area, get medical care right away. Early treatment makes a significant difference.

10 Hotpots For Tick Bites In New York State

Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York Based on data from the New York State Department of Health , these are the regions where you are most likely to get bit by a tick. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York

Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York Based on data from the New York State Department of Health , these are the regions where you are most likely to get bit by a tick. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

8 Ways to Protect Yourself and Your Pets from Ticks