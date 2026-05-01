Hudson Valley Man Now Facing Murder Charge In Woman’s Death

A Hudson Valley case just took a tragic turn. A man is now facing murder charges after a woman died days after being found unconscious.

Officials from the lower Hudson Valley announced charges for a local man following a woman's death.

Westchester County, New York, Man Charged With Murder, More

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced on Thursday that 30-year-old Hugo Soto-Diaz of Rye Brook was arraigned on one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a class A felony, and one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree, a class B felony.

Soto-Diaz is accused of killing 37-year-old Samantha Maldacker inside his Westview Avenue home in Rye Brook on March 30, 2026.

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Maldacker was found unconscious by members of the Rye Brook Police Department. Her death was from apparent strangulation, officials say.

Maldacker died from her injuries at a local hospital days later. Soto-Diaz was first charged with attempted murder in the second degree. A grand jury indicted Soto-Diaz on higher charges following Maldacker's death.

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“I am thankful for the diligent police work of the Rye Brook Police Department on this senseless and tragic act of violence. Our office will honor the memory of Samantha Maldacker by holding Hugo Soto-Diaz fully accountable for his heinous actions," DA Cacace said.

Soto-Diaz pleaded not guilty on all charges. He was remanded Soto-Diaz to the Westchester County Jail pending further proceedings. He is due back in court on June 3.

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