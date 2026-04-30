New Drink In New York Comes With Surprising Hawaii Prize

Dave Portnoy is helping launch a new energy drink in New York and is giving away a trip to Hawaii to go with it.

If you're tired of the same old energy drinks that leave you jittery and crashing an hour later, there's a new option hitting shelves in New York.

New Energy Drink In New York State

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PHX Hydration Energy Drink, made by One 11 Brands, just launched a new Pineapple flavor across New York.

A spokesperson tells Hudson Valley Post that the drink has zero sugar, just 10 calories, is a clear liquid, and uses natural green tea caffeine for what the brand describes as a longer-lasting energy boost without the jolt and crash that comes with most energy drinks.

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Each can packs 700mg of electrolytes, 200mg of natural caffeine, and 100 percent of the daily value of eight essential vitamins. Officials say this drink pulls double duty as both a hydration drink and an energy drink in one.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy Giving New Yorkers Pineapple Time Off

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The new Pineapple flavor is designed to tap into that tropical, summer-is-coming feeling, and the brand is leaning all the way into it with what they're calling PTO, as in Pineapple Time Off.

To celebrate the launch, PHX and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who is an official partner of the brand, are giving away a trip to Hawaii.

New Yorkers can enter through May 9th by commenting on PHX's contest posts on Instagram ((see one below) using the hashtag #PHXPineappleContest and sharing why you deserve your own Pineapple Time Off.

PHX is available now online at drinkphx.com, on Amazon, and at retail locations across New York.

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