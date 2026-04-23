New York Housing Crisis: Old Hospital In Hudson Valley To Create 1,000 Homes

Nearly 1,000 new homes are coming to the Lower Hudson Valley

A long-vacant hospital property in Port Chester is finally getting a second life, and it's going to bring nearly 1,000 new homes to Westchester County.

Groundbreaking For Westchester Crossing In Port Chester, New York

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On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the groundbreaking of Westchester Crossing, a major mixed-use redevelopment on the site of the former United Hospital in Port Chester.

When complete, the project will deliver 957 new housing units, including 105 affordable homes. New York State is putting up to $10 million toward the effort through the Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund, with the total infrastructure investment coming in at around $65 million.

“This groundbreaking marks an important step forward in transforming an underutilized site into a vibrant mixed-use community that will deliver hundreds of new homes and strengthen the surrounding neighborhood,” Hochul said.

The project includes new water, sewer, and stormwater systems, new internal roads and walkways, and significant traffic and pedestrian improvements in the surrounding area.

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Off-site work includes widening the I-287 Exit 11 off-ramp, widening Boston Post Road, a new High Street bypass, and upgraded sanitary sewer infrastructure. Essentially, the state is doing the heavy lifting to make the site ready for vertical development to begin.

The former United Hospital site has sat underutilized for decades, and local and state officials have been working toward this moment for a long time.

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“Port Chester continues to lead as an economic engine in Westchester County and throughout the State of New York, and this project reinforces our role as a hub of growth, commerce and opportunity," Village of Port Chester Mayor Luis Marino said.

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Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins called it an exciting new chapter for both Port Chester and the county, pointing to the project's potential to help meet growing housing demand while creating new opportunities for residents and businesses.

Development is expected to move forward in phases as the infrastructure work is completed.

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