Drug Impaired Driving Becoming Massive Problem In New York

Police across the Empire State will be spending the next few days cracking down on impaired drivers.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is targeting drug-impaired driving during a GTSC-funded enforcement and prevention campaign.

Statewide Drug-Impaired Driving Prevention and Enforcement Campaign

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Officials are reminding New Yorkers that driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, including cannabis, "is not only dangerous, but also illegal in New York."

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“Getting behind the wheel while impaired by alcohol, cannabis or other drugs is one of the most preventable bad choices a driver can make,” DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “Driving under the influence puts yourself and everyone else on the road at risk of serious injury or death.

The increased law enforcement campaign is underway and lasts until Tuesday, April 20. State officials note the campaign runs through 4/20, a holiday for marijuana users.

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“Increased enforcement, continued education, and stricter laws have all played a vital role in keeping impaired drivers off New York's roadways. Driving sober is a simple measure that dramatically reduces the risk of a crash and the devastating effects they can cause," New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said.

Impaired Driving Becoming a Serious Problem In New York

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Officials stress that a 2024 study determined that driving under the influence of drugs "has become increasingly serious on New York roadways."

Drug-related traffic fatalities exceeded those involving alcohol in 2020 and 2022.

Another study found that 56 percent of drivers involved in serious injury and fatal crashes during the final quarter of 2025 tested positive for at least one drug

It is recommended that everyone make sure to have a designated driver or safe ride home to keep themselves and others safe on the road.

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