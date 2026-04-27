Hudson Valley Congressman Mike Lawler is recounting his experience at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Authorities say gunfire erupted at the hotel where that dinner was happening Saturday in Washington, DC, and a man was taken into custody.

Chaos And Confusion

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Lawler, who represents New York’s 17th congressional district, said there was chaos and confusion and that he was thinking of his children in the immediate aftermath of what happened.

"Within minutes of the dinner starting, shots were fired outside the room, and chaos broke out as Secret Service, Federal agents, Capitol Police, and law enforcement stormed the room," he stated. 'As a country, we must find a way forward to respect our political differences without resorting to violence."

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His wife was in attendance with him.

"The entire episode was unnerving, especially with my wife in attendance. The fact that the gunman was able to get within the vicinity of the event, given all of the security measures, speaks to the challenges law enforcement faces every day, and the threats that are continually posed to our public servants," he added.

He also claimed there were multiple security issues, such as no verified list of attendees and the hotel being open to the general public. Still, he thanked security for their quick actions.

"Doina and I want to thank them for their swift and immediate reaction to detain the gunman and ensure the safety of everyone in the room, including President Trump and the First Lady, Vice President Vance, Speaker Johnson, Leader Scalise, and numerous cabinet secretaries and members of Congress," he said.

New York Leader Calls For The End To Political Violence

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House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is calling for an end to political violence after a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The New York Democrat said "violence is never the answer," whether it's targeted at the left, right or center, while appearing on Fox News on Sunday.

Jeffries called on elected officials to "set the most appropriate example" and respect the opposition even when they strongly disagree.

President Trump Speaks On Shooting

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President Trump is detailing the moments of the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday. During an interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes" Sunday, Trump said he was rushed from the stage and didn't make things easy for the Secret Service because he "wanted to see what was happening."

He also thanked law enforcement and the Secret Service. On Fox News, he called the response "outstanding," adding that the alleged gunman was stopped cold.

Authorities say Cole Allen tried to rush through the checkpoint armed with two guns and multiple knives and exchanged gunfire with law enforcement before being apprehended.

He's expected to be arraigned on Monday on federal charges.

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