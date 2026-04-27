White Castle Confirms Massive Rollout That Will Excite New Yorkers

White Castle is expanding in a big way, and it could bring its famous sliders to parts of New York that don’t have a restaurant nearby.

Residents in the Mid-Hudson Valley have been craving White Castle for years. The company just announced a massive rollout that should excite residents.

White Castle Rolling Out Crave & GO Machines

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White Castle is rolling out new machines to sell its century-old recipe sliders. The company confirmed a massive 1,000-location rollout of its Crave & Go automated kiosks nationwide.

The company is partnering with Automated Retail Technologies to set up the roughly 1,000 hot food kiosks.

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Machines typically stock both original sliders and chicken sliders. Each kiosk holds up to 64 boxes of sliders

The kiosks operate 24/7 and require no on-site staff, providing a "robotic restaurant" experience

Where In New York Can You Find A Full White Castle?

White Castle Adds Plant Based Fake Meat Burgers To Its Menu Getty Images loading...

The company is prioritizing "nontraditional" locations where you typically won't find a full restaurant.

Currently, in New YOrk State there are about 30 White Castle restaurants in New York State.

But most are in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, and Long Island.

You can find two locations in the Lower Hudson Valley. One in Nanuet, Rockland County, the other in Yonkers, Westchester County.

Exact Locations Of Crave & Go White Castle Machines Unclear

White Castle Adds Plant Based Fake Meat Burgers To Its Menu Getty Images loading...

The "Crave & Go" machines will cook burgers on demand in locations where White Castle restaurants are not available. Exact New York addresses for these new machines have not yet been announced.

The burger chain aims to bring its signature steam-grilled sliders at high-traffic locations, including inside transportation hubs, large workplaces, healthcare systems and college campuses.

White Castle's corporate officials are saying early kiosk installations have gotten a positive reception so far.

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