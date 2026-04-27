Big Changes Already Happening At Upstate New York Airports

If you're flying out of Albany, things are already starting to look a lot different at the airport, and the biggest changes are still on the way.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced a major milestone in the $100 million project to revitalize Albany International Airport

Albany International Airport's New Departure Hall Is Now Partially Open

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Gov. Hochul announced that 6,000 square feet of the new Departure Hall at Albany International Airport is now open for travelers.

The space includes a direct connection to the TSA checkpoint on the second floor and four new escalators connecting the first floor to the new area.

“The work being performed at Albany International Airport will decrease wait times for departing flights and enhance the airport experience for all customers, in the process increasing investment and economic opportunities all across the Capital Region," Hochul said.

Huge News For Hudson Valley Residents

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For Hudson Valley residents, this is huge news for flyers looking at other options. For some residents like myself, the drive to Albany International Airport is about the same, or closer, than driving to any of the New York City airports.

Plus, you don't have to deal with New York City traffic and parking. And the revitalization has only just begun.

Take A Look At Reimagined Albany International Airport

This is the first major visible milestone in the airport's ongoing $100 million renovation, a project that's been years in the making.

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When the Departure Hall is fully complete, the 14,000-square-foot space will house the TSA checkpoint and queuing area, new restrooms, a Dunkin', a direct connection to the North Parking Garage, and a signature art installation from Hudson Valley artist Jean Shin.

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The full TSA checkpoint relocation, which will also add a seventh screening lane, is expected later this year. The Dunkin', new restrooms, parking garage access, and the artwork are all slated to be completed by December 2026.

“Our upstate airports are undergoing major transformations as a result of the targeted funding we are investing as part of my Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition,” Governor Hochul said.

Albany International is one of nine upstate New York airports receiving funding through the competition, alongside Greater Binghamton, Watertown International, Saratoga County Airport, Syracuse Hancock, Sullivan County, Ogdensburg International, Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International, and Adirondack Regional Airport.

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