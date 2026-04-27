New Details Released On Hudson Valley’s 1st Torture Murder Case

A top prosecutor is speaking out about the most complex case her office has ever handled. She says there was no roadmap for what investigators uncovered.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace is providing new details into the first-ever torture-murder conviction in Lower Hudson Valley history.

First Ever Torture-Murder Case In Westchester County, New York

Google Google loading...

Late last week, following years of effort from prosecutors and investigators in Westchester County, a month-long trial, and an extraordinary devotion of resources from the Westchester County DA's office and the New Rochelle Police Department, Kenya Tilford was sentenced.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"There was no road map for this case. Prosecutors in this county had never before prosecuted a Murder in the First Degree case under a torture-murder theory. But we spent months honing a smart trial strategy, decoding key pieces of evidence and piecing together the puzzle of this defendant's horrific predations, Cacace stated.

Tilford, 43, of New Rochelle, was found guilty of torturing her girlfriend, Concetta Morton, for months before suffocating her back in 2023.

Clark & Giordano Funeral Home Clark & Giordano Funeral Home loading...

She was sentenced last week to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"This remains one of the most challenging, resource-intensive cases this office has ever prosecuted. But there is no expense I would have spared to bring Kenya Tilford to justice," Cacace added.

Over three months in 2023, Tilford tortured 27-year-old Concetta Morton, a young woman who lived with multiple learning disabilities.

Tilford lured Ms. Morton, also known as "Chetta," into her New Rochelle apartment, where she subjected her to gruesome, unspeakable abuses before suffocating her to death, officials say.

Officials also said they found video of Tilford buying stuff to kill and dismember Morton with during the months Morton was being tortured, including a coverall, bleach, and a chainsaw.

Canva Canva loading...

"Vulnerable victims frequently lack the capacity to speak for themselves, which is why we are called upon to do it for them; in cases like these, we are often the only people who can. This is a sacrosanct responsibility that I do not take lightly. As a county, we must do more to see that our most vulnerable residents are shielded from those who would exploit their trusting nature. In Chetta's memory, we can work to help ensure our vulnerable neighbors don't suffer a similar fate, Cacace said.

Top 10 Highest Crime Rate Cities in New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.