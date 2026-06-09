A closer look at the local numbers behind the state's massive infrastructure push reveals big winners in the race to power up cars.

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Compare the market reached out to the Hudson Valley Post to let us know the places in New York that are "investing the most in EV drivers."

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The study revealed New York is the 2nd leading state for EV charging infrastructure, with 21,928 EV chargers available across 5,756 charging locations.

Hometowns In New York Investing Most in EV Drivers

Below are the 10 hometowns in New York with the most EV charging locations

Places In New York Investing Most in EV Drivers

When it comes to electric vehicle charging stations, New York nearly leads the nation.

Compare the market analyzed U.S. Department of Energy data on EV charging infrastructures across all U.S. states. The study determined the total number of charging locations, Level 2 charging ports, and DC Fast Chargers available to drivers.

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California topped the list, with 76,966 public chargers, more than three times second-placed New York (21,928) and nearly five times the total found across Texas.

Below are the top five states

1) California

Charging Locations: 21,100

Total EV Chargers: 76,966

2) New York

Charging Locations: 5,756

Total EV Chargers: 21,928

3) Florida

Charging Locations: 4,816

Total EV Chargers: 16,477

4) Texas

Charging Locations: 4,114

Total EV Chargers: 13,650

1) Massachusetts

Charging Locations: 4,612

Total EV Chargers: 12,059

The worst states for EV infrastructure are Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana, according to the study.

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