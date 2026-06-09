Over-The-Counter Medicine Recalled In New York Over Coolant Leak

Over-the-counter medicine is being recalled in New York due to a potential coolant leakage contamination.

Haleon is voluntarily recalling lots of Gas-X products.

Gas-X Recalled In New York

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The company initiated a nationwide recall of four lots of Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels, 125mg, 120 ct., and 72 ct.

"The lots are being recalled due to potential contamination with a diluted propylene glycol-based coolant from a machine leakage during the packaging process," the FDA states.

The recalled product can cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

The affected products are limited to four specific lot numbers distributed nationwide between April 13, 2026, and May 14, 2026.

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"Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels are indicated to quickly break up gas bubbles in the digestive tract and relieve pressure, bloating, and discomfort. Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels are uniquely identified as a green capsule and found in packaging with a green band. Only the lots in the table below are impacted. No other lots of Gas-X Extra Strength, Gas-X Ultra, Gas-X Maximum and Gas-X Ultimate are impacted by this recall," the recall notice adds.

Anyone who consumed a recalled product should seek medical attention if they begin to experience adverse symptoms.

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If you purchased 72-count or 120-count Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels on or after April 13, 2026, check the side of the bottle or outer box for the lot number.

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If you have an affected lot, stop taking the capsules immediately and contact the Haleon Consumer Relations team at +1-800-245-1040 (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET), or via mystory.us@haleon.com or https://haleon.help/en-us/contact-form to arrange for return of the product and request reimbursement.

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