Hudson Valley Swing District Could Decide Control Of The House

A simple answer about President Trump during a national media interview has completely energized local political groups, transforming an already tight race.

The battle for New York's 17th Congressional District, a tight swing district, is already heating up.

Last month, President Donald Trump came to the Hudson Valley to campaign for Congressman Mike Lawler.

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Lawler represents the 17th District, a key seat in determining who controls the House, and is up for re-election in November.

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New York's 17th Congressional District covers all of Rockland and Putnam counties, plus the northern parts of Westchester County and the southern parts of Dutchess County.

According to the Washington Post, whether he wins or loses in November "could help decide which party controls the House."

Trump pledged his support to the Republican candidate for the 17th District while speaking in Rockland County.

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Trump praised Lawler for helping pass a major tax law, highlighting the quadrupling of the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction cap from $10,000 to $40,000, a critical financial relief factor for high-tax suburban New York families.

Lawler was interviewed by the Washington Post and gave the following response when asked to grade Trump's second term in office.

“I think the President is doing a very good job," he said.

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Following that statement, Battleground New York, a coalition of unions and community groups working to elect progressive Democrats and flip key New York congressional seats, reached out to Hudson Valley Post about Lawler's comment.

“We thank Mike Lawler for saying, ‘I think the President is doing a very good job. We’ll be sure to remind the voters from now until November," Battleground New York stated.

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