Arrest Takes Unexpected Turn Inside Hudson Valley Police Station
A Hudson Valley man is facing multiple charges after police say he assaulted someone and then allegedly caused damage inside the police station after being taken into custody.
Saugerties, New York Man Facing Several Charges
Last week, the Saugerties Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man from Saugerties at a home on Fawn Road in Saugerties, New York, for an alleged assault and more.
He was charged with Assault in the 3rd Degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, all misdemeanors.
Police didn't release details about what led to his arrest.
Accused Of Damaging Police Station In Ulster County, New York
While in police custody, at the Saugerties Police Station, on High Street, the 26-year-old is accused of "repeatedly kicking a wall within the police department, causing damage," police say.
The Saugerties Police Department didn't say how much damage was done to the police station wall, or provide photos of the incident.
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He was slapped with an additional misdemeanor charge of Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree.
He was processed at the Saugerties Police Department and transported to the Centralized Arraignment Part (CAP) court in Kingston for arraignment.
More details haven't been released.
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