New York Officials Sound Alarm Over Prison Drone Drops

Police in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York allege that drones are dropping drugs and more to inmates.

Officials say drones were used to drop drugs at correctional facilities in Wallkill and Ossining, with investigations already underway.

Drones Dropping Drugs To Inmates In The Hudson Valley

Photo by Karl Greif on Unsplash black DJI Mavi quadcopter near body of water

Correction officers report two separate overnight drone drops at the Wallkill Correctional Facility in Ulster County and Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Westchester County.

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The green plastic-wrapped packages were reportedly dropped off by a drone in late May and earlier this month.

“There is a broader pattern of drone use to smuggle contraband into prisons as inmates and their associates continue to find new ways to introduce drugs, weapons, and other dangerous items inside correctional facilities,” Mid-Hudson Region Vice President Joe Horacek stated.

Drone Drop At Wallkill Correctional Facility

Photo by Jared Brashier on Unsplash selective focus photography of DJI Phantom 3 Professional quadcopter drone

The first incident occurred on Tuesday, May 26, at approximately 1:15 a.m. at Wallkill Correctional Facility. An officer heard a buzzing sound coming from outside, and then a thud in the yard and observed the drone departing the area.

Officials say the drone dropped off a large green package that weight over five pounds. Inside they found discovered multiple cell phones, SIM cards, cell phone charging cables, numerous security bits, bags of pills, and fifteen

vacuum-sealed bags containing marijuana.

Drone Drop At Sing Sing Correctional Facility

Photo by Jason Mavrommatis on Unsplash drone flying in sky

The second drone drop happened around 3:45 a.m. on June 8 at Sing Sing Correctional Facility. An officer also noticed a drone fly over and drop off a package.

THat package contained over 500 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, 15 pills, a set of Apple earphones, and a cell phone charging cord.

All Contraband Recovered

Photo by Jared Brashier on Unsplash selective focus photography of DJI Phantom 3 Professional quadcopter drone

All contraband recovered in both incidents was secured as evidence.

The FBI recently identified similar incidents at Marcy Correctional Facility and Elmira Correctional Facility.

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