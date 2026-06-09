Hudson Valley Mom With Alzheimer’s Disappears At New York Target

A Hudson Valley woman with Alzheimer's disease disappeared in New York City.

Maria Bosco, a 65-year-old woman from White Plains, was reported missing in Manhattan over the weekend.

Westchester County, New York, Woman With Alzheimer's Goes Missing In New York City

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Police say that 65-year-old Maria Bosco vanished on Saturday morning, around 8 a.m., while visiting her son in Manhattan. Investigators say she was last seen at Target on the Lower East Side before she dropped out of sight

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Her daughter said she went missing on Saturday, around 7:45 a.m. seen near Essex and Grand Street on the Lower East Side.

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She was described as being 5’2", 110 lbs, with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray polo short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and On Cloud sneakers.

"She has Alzheimer's disease and is likely extremely disoriented," Dominique Pierro, who called Maria her mom, said on Facebook.

Missing Lower Hudson Valley Woman Found

Nearly 24 hours after Maria went missing, a family member confirmed that she was found safe.

"My mom has been found safe and sound! Thank you to everyone who shared, called and kept us in your prayers!!!!!," Pierro wrote on Facebook around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Reports on social media also say she wa found "safe and unharmed."

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