Alarming Report Names New York Beach “Bacteria Hotspot”

Over 100 million people are expected to visit a beach this summer, but beachgoers may want to read this report first, so they don't end up swimming in a "bacteria hotspot."

The Surfrider Foundation released its annual Clean Water Report, and one New York State beach made the national list of "America's Beach Bacteria Hotspots."

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The Surfrider Foundation puts out this report to help raise awareness about water quality issues that can directly impact your health.

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The study involved over 10,120 water samples collected from 604 different testing sites across the country.

Which New York Beach Made The List

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New York landed one spot on the top 10 national list of Beach Bacteria Hotspots. Below are America's top 10 "Beach Bacteria Hotspots," according to Surfrider Foundation.

New Report Highlights America's "Beach Bacteria Hotspots" The information is according to the Surfrider Foundation.

According to the Surfrider Foundation, nearly 10 trillion gallons of untreated stormwater runoff flow into U.S. waterways every year, carrying road dust, oil, animal waste, fertilizers, and other chemicals.

On top of that, years of neglect and underfunding have left America's aging wastewater infrastructure in serious disrepair.

Before heading to any beach this summer, it's a good idea to check your local water quality reports. If a beach has recently had heavy rainfall, that's often when bacterial levels spike the most.

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