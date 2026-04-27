3 Newburgh Teens Arrested In New York’s Most Dangerous City

Three teenagers are facing weapons charges following two different shootings in the City of Newburgh.

The City of Newburgh Detective Division was investigating one shooting when another occurred.

City of Newburgh Investigates Multiple Shootings

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The first shooting happened in the area of 137 Lander Street. While investigating that shooting, a ShotSpotter recorded five rounds of gunfire just before 2:30 in the morning.

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The second shooting happened nearby, in the area of 162 Lander Street. Arriving officers found five spent shell casings and an unoccupied parked vehicle that had been struck.

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Days later, police executed a search warrant at 162 Lander Street. As a result of that investigation, 18-year-old Terrence Walker of the City of Newburgh was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree in connection with the first shooting.

Willie Cousar, a 19-year-old City of Newburgh resident, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree in connection with the second shooting.

Gun Recovered On The Scene

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Police say the gun seen above was found during the search warrant. Because of that firearm, Cousar and Walker were both charged with another count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree.

A 17-year-old was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree.

More details about how the investigation led to the charges haven't been released.

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