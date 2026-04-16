Hudson Valley, Upstate New York Spots Earns National Attention

Several Hudson Valley and Upstate New York favorites are up for national awards. You can vote once a day to help them win.

Several Hudson Valley and Upstate New York Spots Nominated In USA Today's Best Of Travel Poll.

USA Today is running its annual 10Best Readers' Choice travel poll, and several Hudson Valley and Upstate New York spots are being honored.

Each year, USA Today puts together a panel of travel and lifestyle experts to come up with nominations across a wide range of categories. Then it's up to readers to vote, and you can cast a ballot once a day until each category closes.

This year, several Hudson Valley and Upstate New York names made the cut.

Saratoga Springs, New York

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Saratoga Springs has been nominated for Best Summer Travel Destination. Several factors were considered, such as culture, recreation, entertainment, and family-friendly experiences.

USA Today specifically called out Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, and the city's easy access to outdoor activities like kayaking and hiking.

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The competition is stiff. Saratoga is going up against places like Catalina Island, Kauai, and New York City.

The Spa City finished fourth on last year's list. Voting is open now through noon on May 11, with winners announced on May 20.

Stewart's Shops, Cumberland Farms

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Stewart's Shops is nominated for Best Gas Station Brand. USA Today highlighted the company's deep roots in Upstate New York, and of course, its beloved ice cream.

Stewart's is up against some big names, including Buc-ee's and Wawa.

Cumberland Farms is nominated for Best Gas Station Food. It earned the nomination for its breakfast items, pizza, customizable coffee drinks, and wide snack selection.

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The chain, which has locations across New York, is competing against 7-Eleven, Wawa, QuickChek, and others.

Voting for both closes at noon on May 4, with winners announced on May 13.

Camptown Hotel in Leeds

Camptown Hotel in Leeds is nominated for Best Roadside Motel. The Greene County spot sits at the foot of the Catskill Mountains and is known for its rustic cabins and various amenities.

Voting on this one also closes at noon on May 4.

Lake George Dinner Theatre

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The Lake George Dinner Theatre is nominated for Best Dinner Theater. The Warren County venue has been around for nearly 60 years, offering three-course meals alongside live professional theater.

Voting in this category is closed. Winners will be announced on April 22.

For all other categories, you can vote once a day in each open category.

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