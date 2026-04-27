Watch: Insane Fight At Landmark Hudson Valley Diner Goes Viral

A meal at a popular Hudson Valley diner turned into total chaos, and the whole thing was caught on camera. We've got video from inside and outside the diner.

A video currently making the rounds on social media shows a situation breaking out inside the Palace Diner in Poughkeepsie.

Situation At Poughkeepsie, New York Diner Goes Viral

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Video from inside the diner starts with a man in a white baseball cap clutching his to-go food while arguing with Palace Diner staff.

A waitress is heard telling the man and his girlfriend to "get the F*!@ out!"

The man and his girlfriend did not leave at that moment. The waitress then goes out of view, a commotion is heard, and then the waitress is seen running away from a woman with green hair, the girlfriend of the man wearing a baseball cap.

The green-haired woman claims the waitress "just hit me."

It's unclear what started everything, but according to a report from another customer, the girlfriend was "yelling at the boyfriend and saying vile things in front of kids and everyone. It was going on for well over an hour."

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Things continued to escalated at the green-haired woman began to chase someone, presumably the waitress. At this point, a male employee tries to throw what appears to be a large collection of mints at the woman.

The male employee follows the girlfriend, and is heard telling the boyfriend to "get her out," while briefly holding a chair over his head. The boyfriend then tells the male employee to "stop touching me" while briefly picking up a cup.

A shouting match ensues, while the girlfriend begins to film. The male employee then smacked the phone out of her hands.

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Pushing, shoving, and at least one punch was thrown by the male customer towards the male employee, before what appears to be another employee separated the two men. That other employee found the green-haired woman's cellphone.

The couple is then seen exiting the diner.

Situation Continues Outside

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A second video shows the scene after the couple finally exited the diner. Cops are seen outside with the couple and staff members from the diner.

After the couple left the area, police were seen talking to the male employee featured in the video.

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Hudson Valley Post reached out to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department for more information. It remains unclear if an investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as soon as those details become available.

The Palace Diner is located in the "historic downtown district of Poughkeepsie," not far from Marist College and MidHudson Regional Hospital. According to the eatery's website, it's been a " landmark dining establishment since 1981."

Hudson Valley Post also reached out to the Palace Diner for comment. We've yet to hear back. We will update this story once the diner provides us with more information.

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