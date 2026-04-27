New York State Park Expansion To Offer Stunning New Hikes In Hudson Valley

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state park in the Hudson Valley is getting a major upgrade.

Upgrades include 93 more acres and a 1,021-foot summit.

Fahnestock State Park In Putnam County Just Got 93 Acres Bigger

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Clarence Fahnestock State Park in Putnam County has a new section of land worth exploring, and it comes with one of the best summit views in the Hudson Valley.

Gov. Hochul just announced the acquisition of 93 acres of new parkland on the southeastern edge of Fahnestock's existing 15,000 acres.

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The new section is dense woodland that rises to 1,021 feet above its surroundings, with clusters of moss-covered boulders near the summit.

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"In the Hudson Valley, there’s a new reason to celebrate as we add 93 acres to Clarence Fahnestock Memorial State Park – protecting wildlife and creating affordable places for New York families to spend time outside," Hochul stated.

New Hiking Trailers Being Explored

The state purchased the land, formerly part of a pet daycare facility owned by Woods End LLC, for $220,000 using money from New York's Environmental Protection Fund.

New hiking trails are being explored for the new section, which would tie into Governor Hochul's broader "Get Offline, Get Outside" initiative aimed at connecting New Yorkers with outdoor spaces for both physical and mental well-being.

"Outdoor activities are some of the best ways to improve our well-being and inspire future generations to share the love that we have for New York's public lands," Hochul added.

Real Ecological Value

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Hochul made the announcement in recognition of Earth Week. Her office says the land carries real ecological value. It provides habitat for northern long-eared bats and mature hardwood trees that support a wide range of native wildlife.

Fahnestock State Park is one of the Hudson Valley's most accessible outdoor destinations, sitting in Putnam County between Cold Spring and Poughkeepsie.

The park offers hiking, swimming, camping, and cross-country skiing across its sprawling grounds. This addition only adds to what's already one of the region's best public parks.

The acquisition is part of New York's larger goal to conserve 30 percent of its lands and waters by 2030.

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley We've compiled a list of the 25 best hikes in the Hudson Valley. All of the hikes are of varying difficulties and lengths, so no matter your skill level or amount of time you have available there is a hike for you here. Gallery Credit: Weston Loving

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