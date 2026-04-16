A wild and dangerous scene is unfolding in the Hudson Valley that's now causing major delays.

Metro-North riders are dealing with delays and cancellations.

Car Lands On Metro-North Train Tracks In Lower Hudson Valley

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Officials say a car somehow ended up on the train tracks near the Pleasantville station along the Harlem Line on Thursday. According to early reports, the vehicle drove off the edge of a parking lot above the tracks and landed below.

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It happened around 1:15 p.m. A village official said the vehicle, which was parked in the Memorial Plaza lot, jumped the curb and fell onto the Metro-North train tracks.

Two People Inside Car At The Time

Two people were inside the car at the time. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Officials say they are in stable condition.

Metro-North Headaches

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The bigger issue for now is what this means for train service. Metro-North is running trains through Pleasantville on a single track, which is leading to delays up and down the Harlem Line.

There are also some cancellations.

One afternoon train from Grand Central to Mount Kisco was canceled part at North White Plains. Impacted passenrs were are being redirected to another train making extra stops.

Officials say there is visible damage to the tracks, which is why service is limited right now. No word yet on how long repairs will take.

The vehicle has since been removed. Metro-North is working to restore regular train service, officials tell Hudson Valley Post.

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"We are grateful to our first responders for their swift and skillful response to this emergency," the Village of Pleasantville stated.

For now, if you are taking Metro-North on the Harlem Line, expect delays and give yourself extra time.

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