How Many Points New York Adds For Common Driving Violations

Ever wonder how many points you get for speeding or using your phone in New York? The numbers may surprise you.

New York State Police just released updated point totals for different driving offenses across the Empire State

How Many Points Do You Lose On Your License If Caught Speeding, On Your Phone, More

Below is how many points you'll lose on your license for speeding, not wearing a seat belt, using your cellphone, passing a school bus, and more.

How Many Points Do You Lose On Your License If Caught Speeding, On Your Phone, More

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Big Changes to Driving Points System in New York State

Earlier this year, New York State made changes to its points system, which made it much easier for you to lose your driving privileges in the Empire State.

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As of February 16th, anyone who gets ten points within a 24-month period will have their license suspended; that's changed from 11 points in 18 months

Other key changes include:

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The old point system wasn't updated for decades, even as traffic patterns, enforcement technology, and driving behaviors changed.

Top officials said changing how many points are assigned for specific violations could better reflect their severity and help reduce crashes and risky driving.

This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York

This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York Here's how many points speeding and other tickets will add to your driver's license. Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.