How Many Points New York Adds For Common Driving Violations
Ever wonder how many points you get for speeding or using your phone in New York? The numbers may surprise you.
New York State Police just released updated point totals for different driving offenses across the Empire State
How Many Points Do You Lose On Your License If Caught Speeding, On Your Phone, More
Below is how many points you'll lose on your license for speeding, not wearing a seat belt, using your cellphone, passing a school bus, and more.
How Many Points Do You Lose On Your License If Caught Speeding, On Your Phone, More
Big Changes to Driving Points System in New York State
Earlier this year, New York State made changes to its points system, which made it much easier for you to lose your driving privileges in the Empire State.
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As of February 16th, anyone who gets ten points within a 24-month period will have their license suspended; that's changed from 11 points in 18 months
Other key changes include:
The old point system wasn't updated for decades, even as traffic patterns, enforcement technology, and driving behaviors changed.
Top officials said changing how many points are assigned for specific violations could better reflect their severity and help reduce crashes and risky driving.
This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York
This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York
Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young