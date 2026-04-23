These Are Now The Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York

A new ranking of New York State's most dangerous cities is out, and one Hudson Valley hometown tops the list.

Koch Law recently highlighted the Top 10 Highest Crime Rate Cities in New York State

New York's Most Dangerous Cities Ranked: Where Does The Hudson Valley Land?

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Koch Law used data from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services and the FBI Crime Data Explorer. Cities were ranked across New York State by violent and property crime rates per 100,000 residents.

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Experts say the per-capita measurement is the fairest way to compare places, since stacking a small city's raw numbers against New York City's would be completely meaningless.

Top 10 Highest Crime Rate Cities in New York State

Below are the updated 10 hometowns across New York State with the highest crime rates, according to data from Koch Law. Sadly, the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York dominate this new list.

Top 10 Highest Crime Rate Cities in New York State

Note: These rankings are based on data from 2024, the most recent data on record.

What Rankings Don't Show

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Experts say it's worth noting that many places on this list are college or tourist destinations. The numbers don't tell you that college towns and tourist destinations can show inflated per-capita rates because of seasonal populations that drive up incidents without being counted in the resident base.

Plus, crime in every city on this list is not evenly distributed. Specific neighborhoods account for the overwhelming majority of incidents.

New York State actually performs better than the national average on most crime categories, running about 15 to 20 percent below the U.S. median for violent crime.

On the other end of the spectrum, here are the best places to live in New York State.

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?



The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.