ICE Finds International Murder Suspect In Orange County, New York

A traffic stop in the Hudson Valley led to the arrest of a "criminal illegal alien and international fugitive."

A migrant wanted for murder by the Department of Homeland Security is now in ICE custody following a traffic stop in Orange County.

Wanted Migrant Found In Orange County, New York

ICE ICE loading...

ICE New York City Fugitive Operations officers assigned to the Newburgh sub-office and special agents from the FBI’s Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force announced the arrest of 37-year-old Alejandro Perla Cruz, a "criminal illegal alien and international fugitive."

Perla Cruz is accused of murder and drug trafficking. The Salvadoran national is an MS-13 gang member wanted in his home country for homicide and narcotics trafficking, according to ICE.

“ICE New York City will not allow violent criminals to evade justice within the United States, and we will never waver in our mission and mandate to remove them from our country,” Enforcement and Removal Operations New York City Field Office Director Kenneth Genalo said.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

According to ICE, Perla Cruz illegally entered the United States on an unknown date. The Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force soon learned he was in Orange County around April 7.

ICE, based in New York, confirmed he's an "illegal alien with serious criminal history," officials say.

ICE ICE loading...

ICE and the FBI then planned a targeted operation "to remove this alleged murderer from the streets of New York."

"Protecting New Yorkers from criminal illegal aliens will always be a priority for this office. I am grateful to our officers and our FBI partners for their work in removing this gang member from our streets so he can be returned to his home country to face prosecution for his heinous crimes," Genalo added in a press release.

Arrested In Middletown, New York

Last week, ICE and the FBI pulled over his car in Middletown. After confirming his identity, he was taken into custody.

ICE ICE loading...

“MS-13 member Alejandro Perla Cruz fled his own country and entered the United States unlawfully to avoid being arrested for homicide and narcotics trafficking charges. The FBI’s Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force worked with our federal immigration enforcement partners to arrest this violent foreigner and protect our communities against dangerous criminals living here illegally," FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle Jr said.

He's now in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

ICE's Most Wanted Could Be Hiding In New York State U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is looking for all of these alleged criminals. Can you help track them down?

Look: Where refugees in New York are arriving from

Look: Where refugees in New York are arriving from Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in New York using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York

[carbongallery id="672cf9f33744f4391a8f78f7"