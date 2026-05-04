New Twist In Brutal Murder Of New York Educator In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man was charged with the alleged vicious killing of his girlfriend, a New York school worker.

Last month, Hudson Valley Post reported a New York City-based educator was found dead in the Hudson Valley.

Mount Vernon, New York Man Indicated For Brutal Murder Of Girlfriend

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In April, 28-year-old Joveair Brice of Mount Vernon was arraigned on one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a class A felony. The Westchester County District Attorney says 28-year-old Brice struck Lisa Grier in the head multiple times back in March with a hammer.

The 33-year-old victim worked as a paraprofessional in the New York City school system.

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On Friday, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that Brice has been indicted in the brutal murder of his girlfriend.

"Combating domestic violence remains a top priority for our office. This indictment serves as a reminder that despicable acts like this will not be tolerated. We will continue to utilize every resource available to deliver justice to all victim," DA Cacace said.

Officials allege that Brice hit Grier in the head with a hammer multiple times, killing her, on or about March 20 and March 21, 2026

“The horrific murder of Lisa Grier must serve as a wake-up call to all of us in New York, a stark reminder of the everyday perils of domestic violence," Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace told Hudson Valley Post.

Brice has been remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

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