New York Drivers Are Being Watched More By Police This Week
Police across New York are stepping up enforcement across the state this week. Here's why.
Law enforcement statewide is taking part in an effort to put a stop to license plate fraud.
Operation Plate Check Ongoing In New York State
Operation Plate Check is ongoing across New York State and runs through Saturday, May 9. Officers are cracking down on fraud because in recent years, there has been an increase in the use of fake license plates by individuals trying to avoid traffic enforcement cameras, license plate readers, and tolls.
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“Drivers who are using fake or altered license plates to avoid tolls or law enforcement are on notice — we do not take this crime lightly and you will be held accountable,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “This enforcement period is about safety and ensuring that those who are using our highways, bridges and tunnels are paying their fair share.”
According to Hochul's office, in recent years, police have noticed an increase in fake license plates and fraudulent temporary paper tags by drivers who purposefully cover, obstruct, and deface license plates to avoid traffic enforcement cameras, license plate readers, and tolls.
New York State Police will add more patrols focused on identifying fraudulent license plates, targeting aggressive drivers, and those violating the state’s Move Over Law. Troopers will also collaborate on joint license plate enforcement details with DMV and other state and local law enforcement partners.
During last year’s enforcement operation, State Police issued 3,308 tickets for license plate violations. That was a 250 percent increase compared to 2024. Police also found 14 stolen cars during last year's Operation Plate Check.
Tickets issued for suspended registrations increased by 57 percent from 2024 to 2025, during last year's enforcement.
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