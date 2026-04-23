New Gas Tax Breaks Approved In Dutchess And Ulster

Drivers across the Hudson Valley should soon see some relief at the pump.

Thanks to local lawmakers.

Gas Costs Over $4.00

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As of this writing, the average price of gas in New York State is $4.10, down just under 2 cents from last week.

Before the Iran war began on February 28, 2026, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was approximately $2.98.

Dutchess, Ulster County Approve Gas Tax Cap

Lawmakers in Ulster and Dutchess counties approved gas tax caps in both counties.

The Dutchess County legislature recently approved a gas tax cap that'll be in place for six months starting June 1. The move waives the county's 3.7 percent sales tax on gas prices over $3.00 per gallon.

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“The hardworking people of Dutchess County are hurting. The leadership of the Republican federal administration has been a disaster for everyone who’s not a millionaire or a billionaire. Whether it’s tariffs or irresponsible and downright dangerous foreign policy like the War in Iran, which has caused our gas prices to go up more than a dollar in barely a month. This Legislature cannot allow the County to profit off of the people’s pain," Dutchess County Legislature Chair Yvette Valdés Smith (D-Fishkill) stated.

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The waiver also applies to diesel fuel, which is close to the $6 per gallon mark.

Drivers in Ulster County will also be saving some money at the pumps during the summer travel season. Officials in Ulster just signed off on a gas tax holiday that'll be in place from June 1st through August 31st.

During that time period, the county will waive its four-percent sales tax on gas and diesel prices above three dollars per gallon.

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Earlier this week, President Donald Trump's energy expert said don't expect gas prices to drop below $3.00 a gallon until next year.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

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