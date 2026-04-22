Check Your Home: 2 Major Rice Recalls Are Active Now In New York

If you have rice in your pantry or frozen fried rice in your freezer, it's worth taking a look before your next meal.

There are at least two significant rice recalls are active right now, and both affect products sold at stores across New York, including right here in the Hudson Valley.

White Rice Recall

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The most recent recall involves Lundberg Family Farms Regenerative Organic Certified White Jasmine Rice in 2-pound bags. The company voluntarily recalled the product in early April due to possible foreign material contamination.

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The impacted procuts come with a UPC 073416-040281 on the bag, along with lot codes 260201 or 260202 and best-by dates of either February 1, 2027 or February 2, 2027.

The recall affects roughly 4,500 cases sold nationwide at stores including Wegmans, Walmart, and Target. If your bag matches, don't eat it. You can return it to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Frozen Fried Rice Recall

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Over 36 million pounds of Ajinomoto frozen fried rice products have been recalled due to potential contamination with hard white glass, traced back to a carrot ingredient used in production.

The recall includes several frozen, ready-to-eat, and not ready-to-eat products sold across 43 states, including New York. The following Trader Joe's branded items are included:

Vegetable Fried Rice (16-ounce): Best By dates ranging from February 28, 2026, to November 19, 2026 (UPC 00521482).

Chicken Fried Rice: Best By dates from March 4, 2026, to February 10, 2027.

Japanese Style Fried Rice (with Edamame, Tofu, and Hijiki Seaweed): Best By dates from February 28, 2026, to November 14, 2026.

Japanese Style Fried Rice (with Edamame, Tofu, and Hijiki Seaweed): Best By dates from February 28, 2026, to November 14, 2026. Chicken Shu Mai (with vegetable dumplings): Best By dates from March 13, 2026, to October 23, 2026.

Other brands under the recall include Ling Ling, Ajinomoto, and Kroger-branded frozen fried rice.

If you have any of these in your freezer, the USDA says do not eat it. Bring it back to any Trader Joe's location for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported for either recall, as of this writing.

Walmart & Trader Joe's Recalled Items This recall affected products made at BrucePac's plant in Durant, Oklahoma, and has reached several popular stores like Walmart and Trader Joe's. So, if you've got any of these products at home, it's time to play it safe. The recall includes 75 types of meat and chicken products, including grilled chicken breast strips, produced between June 19 and October 8, 2024. The best-by dates range from June 19, 2025, to October 8, 2025. If you spot these items in your fridge or freezer, it's best to throw them out right away. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

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