New York Mets Season Saved By Heroic Newburgh Business

Not all heroes wear capes.

The New York Mets lost their 12th straight game on Tuesday. After the loss, a Newburgh business decided to do something about it.

Newburgh Brewing Company Sells MegaBoss of $3.81

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On Wednesday, the Newburgh Brewing Company said, "something had to be done." The owner of the Newburgh business is a die-hard Mets fan.

To try and help "The Amazin's" snap their epic losing streak, the brewery decided to sell pints of MegaBoss, a top-selling beer, for just $3.81. The price was a nod to the Mets' 2026 payroll of $381 million.

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"$3.81 pints of MegaBoss in the Taproom until the Mets win again. DON’T BANKRUPT US, METS. Just win tonight. At the latest, tomorrow. If this continues into the weekend, this promotion will be deeply problematic for us," the Newburgh Brewing Company wrote on Facebook Wednesday afternoon

Mets Snap Losing Streak

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Mercy for the Mets, its fans, and the Newburgh Brewing Company came on Wednesday night. The team snapped their 12-game losing streak.

The Mets took down the Minnesota Twins 3-2 at Citi Field. Mark Vientos drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth.

Beloved Newburgh, New York Brewery Saves New York Mets Season

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After the losing streak was snapped, the Newburgh Brewing Company took to Facebook to celebrate helping end the streak in a tongue-in-cheek post. Saying some customers are calling owners "heroes."

"A lot of people are saying it was this promotion that ended the losing streak. That we are 'heroes.' Are we? We don’t like to toss around words like that lightly," the post read. "But it’s probably accurate.

New York Mets Losing Streak Is Actually Good News for New York Jets Fans

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Here's a fun fact for fans of the New York Jets. Many Mets fans end up Jets fans.

The last time the New York Mets lost 12 games in a row, in 2002, the New York Jets won their division.

Will history repeat itself? This Jets fan doesn't think so.

But in the famous words of Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber, "So you're telling me there's a chance!"

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