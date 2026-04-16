Murder Of Young Hudson Valley Murder Leads Police To Florida

A Hudson Valley man accused of killing a mother from the local area was found in the state of Florida.

New York State Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a woman in Ellenville.

Woman Murdered In Ellenville, Ulster County, New York

According to New York State Police, 28-year-old Michael Carman of Westbrookville, New York, killed 29-year-old Nicole Izzabella Perez in her Ellenville apartment.

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Perez was found dead on March 30, after members of the Ellenville Police Department conducted a welfare check at her home on Clinton Avenue. New York State Police determined the death to be a homicide.

Victim Grew Up In Newburgh, New York

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Perez grew up in Newburgh. She leaves behind her two daughters, her children's father, and many family members.

New York State Police didn't release the relationship between Perez and Carman.

Suspect Identified, Found In Florida

Soon, police identified Carman as the suspect and determined he fled New York State. Police didn't say how their investigation led to the allegations.

New York State Police Troop F Investigators, in coordination with the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement agencies in Florida, located Carman in Clay County, Florida.

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An Ulster County Court issued an arrest warrant for murder in the Second Degree. Carman was taken into custody and lodged as a Fugitive from Justice in Florida pending extradition.

He was brought back to New York State and is currently being held at Ulster County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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