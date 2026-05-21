Hudson Valley, New York Man Missing After Shocking Sea Seizure

A Hudson Valley man is missing after the Gaza-bound boat he was on was seized.

Liam Henrie, from Kingston, was part of a fleet on its way to Gaza, and it's believed he may have been captured by the Israeli Navy.

Kingston, New York, Man is Missing Near Gaza

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The status of a 32-year-old Kingston man remains unconfirmed. He's been a long-time crew member and former captain for the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, based in Beacon, New York.

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Hudson River Sloop Clearwater confirms he went missing "after a military interception" on Monday in international waters near Cyprus. He was participating in a second wave of a nonviolent humanitarian flotilla sailing to Gaza with food and medical supplies for civilians, officials say.

Henrie was serving as a participant on the La Cirena, one of the vessels in the Global Sumud Flotilla. The Global Sumud Flotilla includes a coalition of over 50 vessels and 400 volunteer participants from more than 45 countries.

The Global Sumud Flotilla confirms that Henrie was among the activists detained by Israeli forces on Monday, May 18, 2026, and transported toward Israel.

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Reports say that this week, vessels in the flotilla have been boarded, disabled, and seized by Israel’s Navy, and crew members were taken into custody and are being transported to Israel.

"Hudson River Sloop Clearwater stands in solidarity with our former crew members and all those undertaking peaceful humanitarian action at sea," the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

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