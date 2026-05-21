Arrested New York Woman Gives Birth on Bench Inside Courtroom

An investigation is underway after a woman under arrest gave birth in a New York courtroom.

Samantha Randazzo was arrested last Thursday on a public housing roof in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn.

Pregnant Woman Arrested In New York

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The 33-year-old was nine months pregnant when police arrested her for alleged drug possession and trespassing.

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Police later said that because she was wearing baggy clothes at the time of her arrest, they couldn't tell that she was pregnant.

She reported feeling ill while in police custody and was taken to South Brooklyn Health in Coney Island early Friday morning.

Police believed it was for "withdrawal symptoms." She was discharged from the hospital around 8 p.m. Friday and brought to the Brooklyn courtroom.

Gives Birth Inside Brooklyn, New York Courtroom

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While waiting to be arraigned, late Friday night, her water broke while she was in handcuffs.

She quickly went into labor, and her newborn boy was delivered on a courtroom bench.

The Legal Aid Society and other groups are demanding a review of protocols for pregnant women in custody.

Randazzo's lawyer says that after Samantha's water broke, officers sprang into action, removed her handcuffs, and helped deliver the baby.

He called it a "joyful and sad situation."

Reports say that the newborn and mother were taken to a Brooklyn hospital. Both are in "stable" condition.

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