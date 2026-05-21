Sickening Video Caught in a Hudson Valley Alley Sparks Outrage

Drug use and prostitution are apparently running wild in parts of the Hudson Valley.

That's according to Dutchess County political hopeful.

Poughkeepsie Has To Much Drugs, Prostitution

Shanta A. Persad Saeteros/FB Shanta A. Persad Saeteros/FB loading...

Shanta A. Persad Saeteros recently declared her candidacy for the Dutchess County Legislature, District 10, in the City of Poughkeepsie.

The Dutchess County Legislator hopeful is pleading with the city of Poughkeepsie to address rampant drug use and prostitution.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Saeteros's call comes after she shared a video that appears to show a sexual encounter taking place in an alleyway along Main Street during the day.

A resident in District 10, City of Poughkeepsie, sent videos to Saetero.

"I was assured a week ago by the 7th ward Councilwoman of the City of Poughkeepsie that this would be taken care of," she wrote on Facebook while sharing the video. "I will be sending an email to the City Administrator, Chief of Police and the entire Common Council of the City of Poughkeepsie demanding a resolve to this years long issue."

The political candidate is positioning herself as a newcomer dedicated to addressing community issues like drug use and quality-of-life concerns.

Shanta A. Persad Saeteros/FB Shanta A. Persad Saeteros/FB loading...

The incident caught on camera happened near 605 Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie. The homeowner has asked city officials and the mayor for help, but got "no assistance," according to Saetero.

"I am asking you to respect our City and fix this. There is continued drug use and prostitution, using area as a bathroom and loitering behind the alley of that building. Fix this immediately please," Saetero added.

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.