New York Chicken Chain Has Secret Ties To Huge Celebrities
These superstars tried one bite and immediately opened their wallets. See what makes the food so addictive.
One of America's fastest-growing restaurant chains, with several locations in Hudson Valley, has some A-list backers.
Dave's Hot Chicken was founded in 2017. The American fast-casual restaurant chain specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken.
For several years it's been considered one of America's fastest-growing restaurant chains. There's now more than 300 locations nationwide.
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In 2025, the brand was named Fast Casual’s #1 Mover & Shaker, making Dave’s only the second concept ever to earn the top honor twice.
Dave’s was also recognized with Franchise Update Media’s Overall Award for Franchise Operations & Technology Leadership and received the Restaurant Leadership Conference Pacesetter Award for forward-thinking leadership and execution.
Yelp named Dave's its Most Loved Brand in 2025.
Drake, Samuel L. Jackson, Usher Are Investors of Dave's
Several A-list celebrities are investors. According to the company, because its "hot chicken recipe was so good," Drake took notice in 2021.
He then became a "significant investor."
Samuel L. Jackson also jumped in as an investor in 2021.
He said he was initially very reluctant and never thought he would go into the restaurant business.
But the chicken was so good that it changed his mind.
Usher joined the club in 2024, and he even partnered up to open the chain's first Georgia locations.
Usher declared that Dave’s is some of the best hot chicken he has ever had.
The brand has a massive Hollywood backing. Other famous investors include former NFL player and TV host Michael Strahan, journalist Maria Shriver, TV producer Tom Werner, and film producer John Davis.
Private equity giant Roark Capital bought the majority share of Dave's for around $1 billion in June 2025. Today, there are nearly 400 nationwide locations.
As of April 2026, there are around 20 Dave's Hot Chicken locations across New York State. Including:
Hudson Valley
- Poughkeepsie
- White Plains
- Yonkers
New York City
- Manhattan
- Brooklyn
- Queens (Astoria, Bayside, Fresh Meadows)
Long Island
- Carle Place
- Centereach
- East Meadow
- Hicksville
- Massapequa Park
- Oceanside
- Patchogue
- Smithtown
Upstate New York/ Western New York
- Albany
- Cicero
- Schenectady
- Vestal
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