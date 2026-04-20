Hudson Valley Teen Murdered By ‘Illegal’ Immigrant Near School

The man accused of killing a college student from the Hudson Valley made his first appearance in court.

Sheridan Gorman, 18, was fatally shot near her college campus last month.

Hudson Valley Teen Killed In Random Shooting Near College Campus

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Officials say the 18-year-old from Westchester County was killed with a group of friends at a park near her Chicago campus while trying to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

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A masked man approached and opened fire, officials say. Gorman was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Investigators believe Gorman, a graduate of Yorktown High School was not the intended target, and the shooting may have been random. Gorman was described by her family as a “shining light.

Alleged Gunman Appears In Court

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Medina, a migrant from Venezuela, just appeared in court for the alleged killing. A judge ordered him to provide a DNA sample and fingerprints.

He's scheduled to return to court on April 29. He's been charged with weapon possession on a federal level, and he's also charged at the state level with murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault.

According to Homeland Security, Medina-Medina is a Venezuelan national who was in the U.S. illegally.

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“Sheridan Gorman had her whole life ahead of her before this cold-blooded killer decided to end her life. She was failed by open border policies and sanctuary politicians who RELEASED this illegal alien TWICE before he went on to commit this heinous murder,” Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bi stated.

A GoFundMe for a memorial scholarship in her name has raised over $217,000, as of this writing.

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