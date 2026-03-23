New York Teen Murdered By ‘Illegal Alien’ In Chicago

They were looking at the Northern Lights, but a monster was watching them from the shadows. You won't believe the history of the man accused of killing a Hudson Valley teen.

This heartbreaking tragedy is shaking the Hudson Valley after an 18-year-old college freshman was shot and killed near her school in Chicago.

Hudson Valley Teen Killed In Random Shooting Near College Campus

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Police say 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman, a Freshman at Loyola University Chicago, was killed early Thursday morning while walking with friends near campus. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near a beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

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Authorities say Gorman and a group of friends were outside, reportedly hoping to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights, when a masked man approached and suddenly opened fire.

According to Homeland Security, the suspect approached Gorman while wearing a mask and armed with a gun. As she attempted to flee, he fired his gun and shot her.

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Gorman was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Investigators believe she was not the intended target, and the shooting may have been random.

Suspect Arrested

Chicago police have arrested the alleged suspect. 25-year-old Jose Medina-Medina was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

According to Homeland Security, Medina-Medina is a Venezuelan national who was in the U.S. illegally.

He was apprehended and released by the U.S. Border Patrol in May 2024.

“Sheridan Gorman had her whole life ahead of her before this cold-blooded killer decided to end her life. She was failed by open border policies and sanctuary politicians who RELEASED this illegal alien TWICE before he went on to commit this heinous murder,” Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bi stated.

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Gorman, a graduate of Yorktown High School, was described by her family as a “shining light.” She was active in the Yorktown Athletic Club and had just started her college journey.

A vigil was held on campus in Chicago, and another is being planned in Yorktown Heights as the community mourns.

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