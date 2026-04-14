Hudson Valley IBM Site Back In Spotlight After Fire And Arrests

Two people were arrested after trespassing at the former IBM complex in the Hudson Valley.

On Saturday, New York State Police in the Lower Hudson Valley were dispatched to Ridge Way for a report of several vehicles parked on the roadway shoulder.

Police: People Caught Trespassing At IBM In Lower Hudson Valley

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Based on recent incidents, police in Somers believed the cars belonged to people who were trespassing at the former IBM complex.

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New York State Police soon found and detained 34-year-old Violette Nidds and 25-year-old Benjamin Volino, both of New Jersey.

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Police allege that Volino was carrying a large crowbar and a loaded 9mm firearm.

He was also in possession of a Sony camera and a large power strip, officials say.

Volino was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (loaded firearm outside of home or business), a class C felony

Burglary in the 2nd Degree (armed with a deadly weapon), a class C felony

Two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree, class A misdemeanors

Possession of Burglar’s Tools, a class A misdemeanor

He was arraigned in the Town of Somers Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $7,500 cash, $25,000 bond, or a $15,000 partially secured surety bond.

Nidds was charged with Criminal Trespass. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Somers Court

Troopers are urging the public to stay out of abandoned properties. A recent incident at the same abandoned IBM property in the Hudson Valley led to a big fire.

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"In addition to the legal consequences, these locations are inherently dangerous. Many abandoned buildings are structurally compromised and may contain hazardous materials, open shafts, exposed wiring, or other unsafe conditions that can result in serious injury or death," New York State Police stated.

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