Mystery: New York Officers Arrested at Westchester Jail

Two Hudson Valley corrections officers were arrested, but it remains a mystery as to why.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced on Monday that two Westchester County Department of Correction officers were arrested in connection with their alleged conduct at the Westchester County Jail in Valhalla.

Westchester County Corrections Officers Arrested

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Authorities say 33-year-old Diamond Davis and 47-year-old Kimesha Foster were arrested Monday at the Westchester County Jail and charged with official misconduct.

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“The accused correction officers allegedly violated their oath and obligation to maintain the safety and security of incarcerated individuals, employees, civilians, and their fellow correction officers at the Westchester County Jail," DA Cacace told Hudson Valley Post.

Unclear What Officers Were Doing

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Officials have not disclosed what the officers are accused of doing, but Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said says he's deeply disappointed by the allegations.

"I am deeply disappointed by these allegations. No one is above the law, and these individuals must be held accountable through the legal process," Jenkins stated. "The conduct alleged against these two employees arrested represents a serious breach of the trust placed in them as correction professionals. We have a fundamental responsibility to protect the safety, dignity and rights of those in our custody, just as we have a responsibility to the public we serve."

Both were issued Desk Appearance Tickets charging them with Official Misconduct. They will be arraigned in Mount Pleasant Justice Court on Thursday.

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"It is both upsetting and disappointing to learn that two of our correction officers have been arrested and charged with Official Misconduct. The conduct alleged in these cases represents a serious violation of the oath of office. However, the allegations of misconduct involving these two employees do not diminish the dedication and commitment demonstrated by the overwhelming majority of our workforce," Westchester County Commissioner of Correction Joseph Spano said.

Both defendants were placed on administrative leave following their arrests.

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