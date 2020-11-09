Ready Coffee Opening New Orange County Location

We're always looking for a delicious pick-me-up in the Hudson Valley. So when a new coffee spot opens in the Hudson Valley we're all over that kind of news.

Ready Coffee became a coffee staple in Dutchess County back when they opened up their first location in February of 2019. They're conveniently located at 1810 South Rd. on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls in the Kohls parking lot.

What makes Ready Coffee especially great is that it's literally a taste of the Hudson Valley as they hand roast their coffee at their roasting facility in Wappingers. They also make your drive-thru experience pretty special. There's no speaker box so they can have face-to-face contact with their customers. And if there's a long wait, they send one of their employees out to get your order to get a head start on your drink.

Well now, it looks like Orange County will be able to enjoy the deliciousness of Ready Coffee.

According to an announcement on Ready Coffee's social media pages, in the winter of 2020, they'll be opening a new location in Newburgh. Their website explains that they'll be breaking ground at 59 N. Plank Rd. on Route 32.

So what can Newburgh expect from Ready Coffee? Obviously a wide variety of delicious coffee blends, but you can enjoy smoothies, energy drinks, teas and shakes. They also make holiday and seasonal flavors. For instance, right now for their fall menu, they are offering my favorite Pumpkin Spiced Lattes, the equally flavorful Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte and a Salted Carmel Mocha.

Can't wait to see what Ready Coffee is brewing up for the Orange County community!