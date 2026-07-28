Urgent Warning After Wild Animal Likely Kills Pet In The Hudson Valley

Urgent Warning After Wild Animal Likely Kills Pet In The Hudson Valley

David McNew, Getty Images

Officials from the Hudson Valley issued an urgent warning and tips after a wild animal took a family's pet.

Croton-on-Hudson officials are reminding all Hudson Valley residents to be "coyote conscious"

Coyote Attack On Cat In Croton-on-Hudson

animal standing on grass during day
Photo by Dylan Ferreira on Unsplash

Croton-on-Hudson officials are reminding residents to protect their pets after a coyote attacked and carried away a family's cat Saturday morning.

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Police say the coyote took the cat from a yard around 9 a.m. on Saturday. The wild animal fled into a nearby wooded area with the pet cat.

black and white fox on brown grass field during daytime
Photo by mana5280 on Unsplash

The homeowner chased after the coyote, but couldn't find it in the woods. As of this writing, the cat remains missing.

How to Be "Coyote-Conscious" In New York State

Officials shared tips from the New York State DEC on how to be "coyote-conscious"

Residents are being urged to keep pets supervised, secure garbage, and avoid leaving pet food outside.

Officials also recommend removing brush and tall grass that can give coyotes places to hide.

Village of Croton-on-Hudson Government
Village of Croton-on-Hudson Government

Other tips include:

  • Eliminate food sources
  • Modify landscaping
  • Upgrade trash bins
  • Supervise outdoor time
  • Use short leashes
  • Avoid twilight hours

If you do encounter a coyote, experts say you should make yourself look large, be loud, and never run away. Running may trigger a coyote's chase instinct.

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You should pick up your pets or small children and "slowly" walk away.

In 2023, Poughkeepsie City Councilman Evan Menist encountered a coyote while walking his dog, Harvey, in College Hill Park near Morgan Lake.

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