Urgent Warning After Wild Animal Likely Kills Pet In The Hudson Valley

Officials from the Hudson Valley issued an urgent warning and tips after a wild animal took a family's pet.

Croton-on-Hudson officials are reminding all Hudson Valley residents to be "coyote conscious"

Coyote Attack On Cat In Croton-on-Hudson

Photo by Dylan Ferreira on Unsplash animal standing on grass during day

Croton-on-Hudson officials are reminding residents to protect their pets after a coyote attacked and carried away a family's cat Saturday morning.

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Police say the coyote took the cat from a yard around 9 a.m. on Saturday. The wild animal fled into a nearby wooded area with the pet cat.

Photo by mana5280 on Unsplash black and white fox on brown grass field during daytime

The homeowner chased after the coyote, but couldn't find it in the woods. As of this writing, the cat remains missing.

How to Be "Coyote-Conscious" In New York State

Officials shared tips from the New York State DEC on how to be "coyote-conscious"

Residents are being urged to keep pets supervised, secure garbage, and avoid leaving pet food outside.

Officials also recommend removing brush and tall grass that can give coyotes places to hide.

Village of Croton-on-Hudson Government Village of Croton-on-Hudson Government

Other tips include:

Eliminate food sources

Modify landscaping

Upgrade trash bins

Supervise outdoor time

Use short leashes

Avoid twilight hours

If you do encounter a coyote, experts say you should make yourself look large, be loud, and never run away. Running may trigger a coyote's chase instinct.

You should pick up your pets or small children and "slowly" walk away.

In 2023, Poughkeepsie City Councilman Evan Menist encountered a coyote while walking his dog, Harvey, in College Hill Park near Morgan Lake.

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