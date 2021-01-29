Well-Loved Coffee Spot Adds Second Location and Is Hiring

Good news for the Hudson Valley. Especially the West side of the Hudson. One of Dutchess County’s favorite coffee spots has added a second location in Orange County, and they’re hiring. This is great news not only for the economy, but also for the many coffee lovers in Orange County.

Ready Coffee, which already has a location on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls, is getting ready to open their brand new location at 59 North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh, and they’re currently looking to hire a team of baristas for their new shop. Applicants should be ready for a long term, year round commitment, you must work a minimum of 3 shifts per week, and you must be 18 or older.

What’s so special about Ready Coffee? They are a local company and they even roast their coffee beans locally in small batches, so it's always fresh. They offer fun and fresh flavors and signature drinks, and all you have to do is drive-through. They are also known for their super friendly staff. We here in Dutchess County have been enjoying Ready Coffee for a couple of years now, and it’s nice to know there is now a place to get that delicious coffee on the other side of the Hudson River.

Think you'd be a good addition to their team? If you want to find out more about Ready Coffee and the new Town of Newburgh location and hiring opportunities, visit the Ready Coffee website or their facebook page.