Officials Respond to Rumors of Coronavirus in Hudson Valley

Health officials from multiple counties in the Hudson Valley responded to unconfirmed reports of a confirmed case of the coronavirus in the Hudson Valley.

Earlier this week, a screenshot went viral on social media that said there was a confirmed case of coronavirus from a student at LaGrange Middle School. Dutchess County's official Twitter account quickly squashed that rumor.

"There are currently NO confirmed cases of novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Dutchess County, despite the spread of reports on social media stating the opposite," Dutchess County Government wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, the Orange County Department of Health reminded residents that despite rumors, "No one has been diagnosed with this new coronavirus in New York State to date."

Last Thursday it was confirmed a New Rochelle tested positive for the common strain of coronavirus. While that rumor was true, the Westchester County Department of Health took the time to tell residents there are many strains of the coronavirus.

"There are seven types of coronaviruses. Most cause respiratory symptoms similar to the common cold, with mild to moderate illness, such as coronaviruses 229E, NL63, OC43 and HKU1. These four types of coronavirus are quite common and not worrisome. Only SARS, MERS and novel coronavirus frequently cause severe

illness," the Westchester County Department of Health said in a press release.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency over the coronavirus spreading from Wuhan, China. Over 30,000 have been infected with the respiratory illness that has killed over 600 in China.

At least 10 New Yorkers have been tested for the coronavirus.

Signs and symptoms of this illness include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. It has the potential to cause severe disease and death, officials say.