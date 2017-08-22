Trending:
Coronavirus in New York
Storm Center
Sign up for HVP Newsletter
Hudson Valley Post Top 5
Hudson Valley Traffic
Hudson Valley Snow Closings & Delays
Hudson Valley Post
Sign In
Real-Time Hudson Valley News
Home
Mobile App
News
Dutchess County
Orange County
Putnam County
Sullivan County
Ulster County
Events
Community Calendar
Contact Us
Tips
Spot a Typo? Let Us Know
Help & Contact Info
Send Feedback
Advertise
Business
Entertainment
More
Home
Mobile App
News
Dutchess County
Orange County
Putnam County
Sullivan County
Ulster County
Events
Community Calendar
Contact Us
Tips
Spot a Typo? Let Us Know
Help & Contact Info
Send Feedback
Advertise
Business
Entertainment
INSTAGRAM
U.S. Supreme Court Rules Against New York COVID Restriction
Bobby Welber
Featured
WPDH Names $10,000 Vet Who Rocks on Veteran's Day
LATEST POSTS
Historic Hudson Valley Tree Lighting Must Go Virtual
Historic Huguenot Street in New Paltz announced today that their community tree lighting will have to be virtual this year.
Paty Quyn
Local Artisan Holiday Market Opens Friday in Sullivan
There’s a new Holiday Market opening up in Sullivan County this Friday, and it will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 20.
Robyn Taylor
The USPS Needs Your Help For Operation Santa
The USPS is looking for a few people to help them and Santa out this year. Here's how you can be an elf for someone in the Hudson Valley.
Brandi
OH NO! The Invasion Begins This Week
It's here, and I'm honestly not ready for these parasites to enter my home for yet another year.
Smitty
New York State Grocery Store Voted Best Large Retail Workplace
AWARD: This is the best large retail workplace, according to one publication, and they're based right out of New York state. So, why don't we have any close to the mid Hudson area?
Hopkins
New York Woman Calls 911 Because She Found a Lizard Under Garbage
911: Was this really necessary? Perhaps not. But a discovery underneath a garbage can had one woman so confused she called the emergency line for help.
Hopkins
5 Gift Ideas to Show Teachers Your Appreciation This Holiday Season
Here are 5 simple ways to show teachers that you appreciate them this year for the holidays.
Nick
Hudson's 24th Winter Walk Is a Little Different for 2020
You’ll get to enjoy brightly lit and decorated shops and homes, you’ll be able to do your shopping locally for the holidays.
Robyn Taylor
Hudson Valley Nonprofit Makes Custom Bags for the Holiday
Do you have something special that you would like converted into a usable bag? Unshattered can help.
Paty Quyn
Try them You'll Like Them I Promise: Recipe
Unrated and sometimes even forgotten on the back of the stove creamed onion are the best side dish for the traditional Thanksgiving meal.
Paty Quyn
Make Your Own Hot Cocoa Bombs at Home With this Easy Recipe
Hot Cocoa Bombs are the new Banana Bread. Here's an easy step by step list on how to make your own homemade hot cocoa bombs.
Jess
Pets Photos with Santa to Benefit Care of DC
This weekend and next your pet's Santa photo could make a difference for animals waiting to find their forever home.
Paty Quyn
Is the Hess Truck Still a Hudson Valley Christmas Tradition?
The Hess Truck, it is back and better than ever (that was the jingle, right?) How my mom would make me pick them up for her and how many do you have?
Brandi
Drive-By Visits with Santa Claus
There is still a way for you and your kids to have your annual visit with Santa Claus.
Robyn Taylor
Holiday Pet Photos to Help Pets Alive
Haven’t you always wanted one of those holiday pet photos for your cat or dog?
Robyn Taylor
Ketchup Candy Canes Are Here to Ruin Your Christmas
YUCK: We sort of have a love-hate relationship with weird food flavors. There are just some flavor combinations that don't belong together, but morbid curiosity draws us to it. Maybe we hate ourselves?
Hopkins
The Rockettes Bring the Christmas Show to Your Home (Sort Of)
The Rockettes are hoping to bring some of the Christmas spirit from Radio City straight to Instagram. Here's how:
Brandi
Billy Joe's Closed For 2 Weeks Due to COVID-19
The popular bar on the Newburgh waterfront is now closed following a COVID-19 exposure.
Bobby Welber
Police Bust Alleged Swingers Club in Queens
I wouldn't judge under normal circumstances but there is the whole global pandemic thing going on.
Nick
10 Places To Donate Winter Coats To This Holiday Season
Be sure to go through your closet and see what you aren’t using anymore. You can also de clutter your space and find additional items to donate or get rid of.
Allison Kay
What Non-Essential Items are You Stocking Up On?
Jess' short time in quarantine got her thinking about everything she should have stocked up on before going into lockdown. What non-essentials are you stocking up on?
Jess
Load More Articles