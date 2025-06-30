Tragedy On I-84 In Upstate New York, Police Need Your Help
A man died after a crash on a major Hudson Valley highway. Now, New York State Police are asking witnesses to come forward.
New York State Police identified the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 84.
Fatal Accident On I-84 In Town of Wallkill, New York Under Investigation
The crash happened Friday morning on Interstate 84 westbound, in the area of mile marker 24.1, in the town of Wallkill. Members of the New York State Police Uniform Force and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at SP Middletown responded around 8:35 a.m.
Police say a 2008 Honda Accord, driven by a 53-year-old from Newburgh, hit a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Both were traveling west on I-84 in the Town of Wallkill.
The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 52-year-old Charles Helmka of Dracut, Massachusetts.
The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to exit the roadway into the median along the south shoulder.
Helmka was rushed to Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, where he was pronounced deceased, police say.
The 53-year-old from Newburgh was treated for minor injuries at Garnet Health Medical Center.
Police Seek Witnesses
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact New York State Police.
"The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact SP Middletown at 845-344-5300," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.
