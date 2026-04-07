New York Music Lovers Thrilled By Nearby Venue’s Summer Lineup

If you’re already thinking about summer concerts, here’s something Hudson Valley and New York fans might want to keep in mind.

One of the biggest concert venues in the region isn’t in New York at all. And for many people, it’s actually an easier drive than you might think.

PNC Bank Arts Center Is Worth The Trip

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PNC Bank Arts Center just released its 2026 summer concert lineup, and it’s loaded with big names across just about every genre.

For a lot of Hudson Valley and New York City residents, getting to Holmdel, New Jersey, can actually be quicker than heading up to Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

A quick Google Maps search showed me the PNC Bank Arts Center is about 30 miles closer to my home in Orange County, New York, when compared to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

PNC Bank Arts Center Summer Concert Lineup

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The season kicks off in early June with a mix of country, rock, and major touring acts.

2026 PNC Bank Arts Center Concert Lineup Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

PNC Bank Arts Center is a premier outdoor amphitheater. It holds around 17,000 fans and has been hosting major concerts for decades, making it one of the top outdoor amphitheaters in the country.

The venue has about 7,000 seats plus room for over 10,000 on the lawn.

2026 Summer Concert Lineups For Bethel Woods, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Now, if you don't want to head to New Jersey. Hudson Valley Post has you covered about the current summer concert lineup at both Bethel Woods and SPAC.

2026 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Concert Lineup

2026 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Concert Lineup

Jones Beach 2026 Summer Concerts

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