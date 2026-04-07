New York Declares A War On Thousands Of “Public Nuisances”

Governor Hochul says their days are numbered after a brutal winter. You won't believe the massive scale of this unprecedented new project.

New York State plans on filling in tens of thousands of potholes across the state after a freezing and snowy winter.

New York State Plans To Fix Pot Holes Across New York State

ImageegamI ImageegamI loading...

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul "announced an unprecedented state effort to fill potholes and repave roads across New York State."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

This "unprecedented state effort" follows one of the coldest winters in recent memory.

“I know where each and every pothole is hiding on the state highway system, and I have bad news for these public nuisances: Your days are numbered,” Governor Hochul stated.

hxdbzxy hxdbzxy loading...

This month, State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) forces will conduct a statewide push to address potholes on state roads.

Hochul says crews will fill in 175,000 potholes across the state, using more than eight thousand pounds of asphalt.

Plans are in place to fill hundreds of thousands more as the weather permits over the months ahead.

kozmoat98 kozmoat98 loading...

“We’ve had an unforgiving winter this year in New York, and the frigid cold and heavy snowfall can take a toll on our roads. That’s why we are stepping up with an unprecedented state effort to repave hundreds of miles of roadway and fill hundreds of thousands of potholes in the next few weeks alone," Hochul added.

That's in addition to the state's repaving efforts, with the state department of Transportation investing 600-million dollars in more than 180 paving projects across the state.

"Our outstanding DOT and Thruway crews will not rest until every pothole in this state has been repaired," Hochul said.

helt2 helt2 loading...

DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez is urging drivers to be careful and pay attention as they navigate road workers and potholes that have yet to be filled.

This Is Worst Street For Potholes In New York State

This Is Worst Street For Potholes In New York State In my opinion, the worst street for potholes in New York is Pearl Street between Court Street and Mohawk in downtown Buffalo, New York. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Worst Hudson Valley Roads For Potholes 2025

Worst Hudson Valley Roads For Potholes 2025 Here are 15 of the worst Hudson Valley roads for potholes according to Hudson Valley drivers. Gallery Credit: Google Maps/Canva