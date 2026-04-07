The Reasons Your Body Might Be Aging Faster In New York

How old are you really? Experts say age really is just a number.

You know how old you are. But do you know how old your body actually is?

How To Tell How Old You Really Are

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You may think you know how old you are, but longevity experts say that's not necessarily the case. Sure, you know you were born on "X" date and how many times you've celebrated your birthday, but it's what's happening at the cellular level that gives you your true age.

Scientists say there's often a gap between how old you are and how old your body really is. Your chronological age is simply how many years you've been alive. Your biological age, also called your epigenetic age, reflects the actual wear and tear happening inside your body at a cellular level.

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Depending on your genetics, lifestyle, and medical history, your body could be significantly older or younger than the number on your driver's license.

Dr. Douglas Vaughan, director of the Potocsnak Longevity Institute at Northwestern University, puts it simply. Every birthday adds a year to your life at the same rate for everyone. Biological age is different. That one you can actually influence.

How Do You Measure It?

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Scientists have developed what are called epigenetic clocks, tools that measure changes to your DNA at the molecular level to estimate biological age. The field is growing fast.

The biological age testing market hit $1.28 billion globally in 2024 and is projected to reach over $3 billion by 2033. You can actually buy these tests right now online. Saliva-based kits run around $299. Blood tests go for around $499.

Don't Read Too Much Into The Results

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Experts are warning not to read too much into the results just yet. The science is still catching up, and one test is really just a snapshot.

Biological age tests are essentially a snapshot. Having a cold the day you take one could influence your results.

Experts say taking multiple tests over time gives you a much more useful picture than a single reading.

If you do get results, experts say don't make any drastic changes based on the results alone. Instead, talk to your doctor before making any changes.

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