New York State Plan Targets Toxic Threat In Hudson River
New York officials are stepping in after last summer’s scare. What’s brewing in the Hudson River could impact your health this year.
New York State officials are looking to prevent a return of the largest toxic bloom in the Hudson River.
New York State Has A Plan To Stop Algae Blooms From Coming Back To The Hudson River
If you were near the Hudson River last summer, you may remember the algae bloom warnings in places like Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Catskill, and Hudson.
New York State wants to make sure this issue doesn't keep happening. The DEC released what it's calling a HAB Roadmap, a five-year plan to address Harmful Algal Blooms across New York State.
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The plan covers monitoring, research, water quality standards, public outreach, and mitigation efforts.
The DEC is creating a plan to not only address the blooms but also to protect public health and water resources.
Public Health Issue
Harmful algal blooms aren't just an eyesore. They're a public health issue. They affect drinking water, recreational use of waterways, local economies, and can be dangerous for both people and pets.
Experts say the blooms are unlikely to return to the Hudson unless there are drought conditions combined with high nutrient levels in the water.
State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald pointed directly at climate change as a factor, noting that as temperatures rise, the risk of blooms grows with them.
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