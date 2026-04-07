New Yorker’s Online Orders About To Get Much More Expensive

New fees are hitting New York shoppers fast. What’s causing the sudden spike, and how much more you’ll pay, might surprise you.

The ongoing conflict in Iran is now going to impact Amazon customers and online shoppers.

As of today, April 7, 2026, diesel prices in America have surged roughly 50 percent since the start of the conflict in Iran on February 28.

Diesel Prices Impacting Online Shoppers

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The national average for a gallon of diesel is currently around $5.62, compared to approximately $3.76 just before the war began.

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The rapid spike is primarily attributed to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has severely constrained global oil supplies.

Because diesel powers the majority of U.S. freight, this increase acts as a hidden "tax" on almost all physical goods.

Amazon, FedEx, USPS, UPS Adding Surcharges

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Amazon will be adding a three-and-a-half percent surcharge for third-party sellers because of rising fuel prices. The new fee goes into effect for some services on April 17 and expands on May 2nd.

The USPS is seeking an 8 percent temporary price hike for Priority Mail and package deliveries, effective April 26, 2026.

Major carriers have significantly increased their fuel surcharges as of April 2026 to combat rising diesel and jet fuel prices. These fees are "index-based," meaning they fluctuate weekly based on national fuel averages, creating an up-and-down pricing environment for shippers

UPS:

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Domestic Ground: 27.00%

Domestic Air: 30.75%

International Air Import: 40.25%

FedEx:

Ground and Home Delivery: 26.50%

International Fuel Surcharge: Up to 38.75% depending on specific fuel price triggers

DHL:

DHL Express Air: 39.00% for April 2026

DHL eCommerce (International): 25.75

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