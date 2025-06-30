Child Dead: Father’s Day Tragedy At Hudson Valley, New York Park
A 4-year-old was killed at a Hudson Valley park by an alleged drunk driver just before Father's Day.
The driver accused of hitting and killing a four-year-old girl in the lower Hudson Valley was indicted.
4-Year-Old Girl Killed By Drunk Driver In Rockland County, New York
A Rockland County grand jury voted an indictment against 41-year-old Axel I. Lopez-Santiago, of Spring Valley, New York, charging him with:
- Three counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide,
- Manslaughter in the Second Degree,
- Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree,
- Driving While Intoxicated as a Felony,
- Reckless Driving.
Lopez-Santiago is accused of driving drunk, recklessly, and at a high rate of speed on June 14 on Old Nyack Turnpike, in Spring Valley, New York.
While driving east, his car suddenly veered across the double yellow line and into the opposite lane of travel. His car then continued off the road and onto the pedestrian sidewalk as he approached the entrance to Kennedy Park.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Two hours after the crash, his blood alcohol content was .19, which is more than twice New York's legal limit, CBS reports.
"It is an insane, traumatic, and horrific scene," a prosecutor said in court.
Four People Hit Near Park In Spring Valley, New York
Lopez-Santiago's car then hit at least four people near the entrance of the park before crashing into a tree.
All the victims were taken to local hospitals.
A 4-year-old girl died from her injuries, officials say.
Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State
Two of the other victims, a 31-year-old male and a five-year-old male, sustained serious physical injuries, according to the Rockland County DA's office.
Daughter Of Hudson Valley Politician Killed
New York Sen. Bill Weber identified the victim as Goldy, a daughter of Spring Valley Village Trustee Yisroel Eisenbach.
See More: Upstate New York Home To World's Cleanest, Most Beautiful Lake
The crash happened the night before Father's Day, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Best counties to live in New York
Best counties to live in New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York
LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker
The 10 Tiniest Counties in Upstate New York By Size
The 10 Tiniest Counties in Upstate New York By Size!
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio